ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK) Shares Gap Down to $12.88

ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK)'s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday. The stock had previously closed at $12.88, but opened at $12.21. ProKidney shares last traded at $12.08, with a volume of 920 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of ProKidney in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

ProKidney Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.77 and a beta of -0.15.

Institutional Trading of ProKidney

ProKidney ( NASDAQ:PROK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that ProKidney Corp. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Social Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProKidney during the fourth quarter worth $91,053,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of ProKidney during the fourth quarter worth $510,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of ProKidney by 13.1% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of ProKidney during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of ProKidney during the second quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

ProKidney Company Profile

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture that is in Phase I for REACT in patients with Congenital Anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease.

