Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Acquired by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 189.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,268,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 830,250 shares during the period. Prologis makes up 1.8% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned approximately 0.14% of Prologis worth $158,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $980,759,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Prologis by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,643,359,000 after buying an additional 4,729,040 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,105,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,037,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653,101 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,238,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $703,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Prologis by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,430,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,401,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480,063 shares during the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLD stock traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $122.24. 2,038,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,037,113. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.03 and a 1 year high of $138.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.54 and a 200 day moving average of $123.63. The firm has a market cap of $112.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Prologis had a net margin of 42.52% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total transaction of $1,327,949.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on PLD shares. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Prologis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.48.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

