Protara Therapeutics’ (TARA) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TARA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.54. The stock had a trading volume of 678 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,546. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.06. Protara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $4.60. The company has a market cap of $28.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.09.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.20. Sell-side analysts forecast that Protara Therapeutics will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Protara Therapeutics by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 29,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 11,715 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Protara Therapeutics by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Protara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd raised its position in Protara Therapeutics by 242.1% in the 4th quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 119,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 84,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.70% of the company’s stock.

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations. It also develops intravenous choline chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement therapy for the treatment of intestinal failure associated liver disease.

