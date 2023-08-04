Protara Therapeutics’ (TARA) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $23.00 price target on the stock.
Protara Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TARA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.54. The stock had a trading volume of 678 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,546. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.06. Protara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $4.60. The company has a market cap of $28.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.09.
Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.20. Sell-side analysts forecast that Protara Therapeutics will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Protara Therapeutics
Protara Therapeutics Company Profile
Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations. It also develops intravenous choline chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement therapy for the treatment of intestinal failure associated liver disease.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Protara Therapeutics
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- What Are Specialty REITs? How to Invest in Them
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy if You Believe Inflation is Coming Back
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- General Mills’ Dividend Is Up to 3.2%…Time To Nibble?
Receive News & Ratings for Protara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.