Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Issues Earnings Results

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. Prothena had a negative net margin of 232.19% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The business had revenue of $4.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.88) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 206.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Prothena Trading Down 7.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTA traded down $4.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.67. 756,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,356. Prothena has a 52-week low of $25.02 and a 52-week high of $79.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.20 and its 200-day moving average is $60.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.54 and a beta of 0.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prothena in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Prothena in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $129.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. SVB Securities initiated coverage on Prothena in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Prothena from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.56.

Insider Activity at Prothena

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prothena

In other news, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total transaction of $1,350,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total transaction of $1,350,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Hideki Garren sold 4,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.22, for a total value of $346,533.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 221,333 shares of company stock worth $16,030,213 in the last three months. 28.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Prothena by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Prothena by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Prothena by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Prothena by 61.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Prothena during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; NNC6019 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Stories

