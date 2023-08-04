Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) were down 7.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $29.02 and last traded at $29.50. Approximately 25,645 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 200,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRLB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum raised shares of Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Proto Labs Trading Down 3.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $802.51 million, a PE ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.15.

Institutional Trading of Proto Labs

Proto Labs ( NYSE:PRLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $122.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.88 million. Proto Labs had a negative net margin of 21.61% and a negative return on equity of 14.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Proto Labs by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Proto Labs by 8.6% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Proto Labs by 34.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

