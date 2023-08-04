Provenance Blockchain (HASH) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $2.72 Billion

Provenance Blockchain (HASH) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. Over the last seven days, Provenance Blockchain has traded down 36.2% against the US dollar. Provenance Blockchain has a total market capitalization of $2.72 billion and approximately $219.42 worth of Provenance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Provenance Blockchain token can currently be bought for $0.0222 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001196 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 37% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Provenance Blockchain

Provenance Blockchain’s genesis date was April 19th, 2021. Provenance Blockchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. Provenance Blockchain’s official message board is medium.com/@provenanceblockchain. Provenance Blockchain’s official website is provenance.io. Provenance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @provenancefdn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Provenance Blockchain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Provenance Blockchain is a public blockchain network designed and developed to support financial service industry needs by providing a ledger, registry, and exchange across multiple financial assets and markets. Provenance Blockchain includes an on-chain governance mechanism for managing software updates and improvements as well as for governing the use of the Provenance Blockchain community funds. Users holding staked Hash tokens can participate in voting on governance proposals which drive the evolving configuration of the blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Provenance Blockchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Provenance Blockchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Provenance Blockchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

