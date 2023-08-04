Public Storage Announces Quarterly Dividend of $3.00 (NYSE:PSA)

Public Storage (NYSE:PSAGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 3.00 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th.

Public Storage has a dividend payout ratio of 99.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Public Storage to earn $17.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $12.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.8%.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $284.14 on Friday. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $270.13 and a fifty-two week high of $357.13. The firm has a market cap of $49.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Public Storage

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $670,512,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 111,535.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,246,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,851 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 63.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,755,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $832,580,000 after buying an additional 1,071,347 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter valued at about $47,588,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,714,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,262,000 after buying an additional 133,832 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PSA shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Public Storage in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $335.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $328.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on PSA

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,877 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 205 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

