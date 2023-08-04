Public Storage Announces Quarterly Dividend of $3.00 (NYSE:PSA)

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 3.00 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th.

Public Storage has a dividend payout ratio of 99.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Public Storage to earn $17.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $12.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.8%.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $284.14 on Friday. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $270.13 and a fifty-two week high of $357.13. The firm has a market cap of $49.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Public Storage

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $670,512,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 111,535.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,246,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,851 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 63.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,755,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $832,580,000 after buying an additional 1,071,347 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter valued at about $47,588,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,714,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,262,000 after buying an additional 133,832 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PSA shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Public Storage in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $335.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $328.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on PSA

About Public Storage

(Get Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,877 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 205 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.