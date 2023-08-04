PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) PT Raised to $22.00 at Raymond James

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Free Report) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PubMatic from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. B. Riley initiated coverage on PubMatic in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PubMatic has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PUBM traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.71. The company had a trading volume of 75,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,919. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 62.65 and a beta of 0.86. PubMatic has a one year low of $11.73 and a one year high of $23.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.89.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. PubMatic had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $55.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.89 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PubMatic will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mukul Kumar sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mukul Kumar sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 14,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $297,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,587 shares of company stock worth $1,988,976 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in PubMatic by 135.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in PubMatic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 42.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides custom management tools and performance optimization insights; Openwrap OTT, a prebid-powered unified bidding solution; and Openwrap SDK, an enterprise-grade management tools and analytics.

