Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $17.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.86 million. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 99.76% and a negative return on equity of 39.34%. Pulmonx’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Pulmonx updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Pulmonx Stock Performance

Shares of LUNG stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $13.54. The stock had a trading volume of 63,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,189. The company has a quick ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 10.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 0.40. Pulmonx has a 12 month low of $4.07 and a 12 month high of $24.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LUNG shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Derrick Sung sold 4,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total value of $48,510.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 395,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,541,537.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 6,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $74,998.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,199,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,770,799.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derrick Sung sold 4,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total transaction of $48,510.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 395,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,541,537.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,376 shares of company stock valued at $516,519. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pulmonx

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUNG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Pulmonx in the third quarter worth $30,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Pulmonx by 499.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pulmonx in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 55.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Further Reading

