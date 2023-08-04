Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st.
Putnam Premier Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.4% annually over the last three years.
Putnam Premier Income Trust Stock Up 0.6 %
NYSE PPT traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.59. 145,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,929. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $4.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.62.
About Putnam Premier Income Trust
Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.
