Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Inter Parfums, Inc. Raised by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Inter Parfums in a research note issued on Monday, July 31st. Zacks Research analyst V. Bagree now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.78. The consensus estimate for Inter Parfums’ current full-year earnings is $4.37 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.51 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.14 EPS.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $311.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.07 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on IPAR. StockNews.com lowered Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.25.

Shares of IPAR opened at $147.98 on Wednesday. Inter Parfums has a one year low of $72.47 and a one year high of $161.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.07.

In related news, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.73, for a total transaction of $139,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 44.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPAR. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 119.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 370.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

