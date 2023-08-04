Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Boosted by William Blair

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair boosted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Dynatrace in a report issued on Wednesday, August 2nd. William Blair analyst J. Roberge now expects that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.10. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dynatrace’s current full-year earnings is $0.43 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Dynatrace’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $314.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.51 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 12.24%.

DT has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dynatrace from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Dynatrace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.23.

Shares of Dynatrace stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.79. 1,367,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,848,732. The company has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 97.42, a PEG ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.07. Dynatrace has a twelve month low of $31.54 and a twelve month high of $55.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,086,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,577,000 after acquiring an additional 467,760 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Dynatrace by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,402,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,413,000 after acquiring an additional 702,695 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,424,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791,026 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Dynatrace by 3.4% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,543,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,119,000 after acquiring an additional 374,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,111,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,117,000 after purchasing an additional 439,914 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Dynatrace news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 4,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $224,284.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,680 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 77,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total transaction of $3,983,927.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,339,979.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 4,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $224,284.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,207,407 shares of company stock worth $943,913,963. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

