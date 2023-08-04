Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Issued By Wedbush

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush raised their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of M.D.C. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 31st. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the construction company will earn $1.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.63. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for M.D.C.’s current full-year earnings is $3.94 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for M.D.C.’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.89 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.79 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.30 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.66 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on MDC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M.D.C. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.17.

NYSE MDC opened at $49.64 on Wednesday. M.D.C. has a 52 week low of $27.04 and a 52 week high of $51.81. The company has a current ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.03.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.55. M.D.C. had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.17%.

In other news, Director David E. Blackford sold 5,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total value of $283,840.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,332.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director David E. Blackford sold 5,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total transaction of $283,840.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,332.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Larry A. Mizel sold 1,322,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total transaction of $58,476,434.37. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 115,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,115,627.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,422,556 shares of company stock valued at $63,033,884. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 239.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,880,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 22,404 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 31,155 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 11,861 shares in the last quarter. 98.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

