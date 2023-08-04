Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Increased by Analyst

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 2nd. Leerink Partnrs analyst W. Mayo now anticipates that the company will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.87. The consensus estimate for Acadia Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $3.35 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.46 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.80 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.37 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.09 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.90 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Acadia Healthcare to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.11.

NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $77.11 on Friday. Acadia Healthcare has a 1 year low of $66.87 and a 1 year high of $89.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.88.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 66.5% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, eating disorder facilities, and outpatient clinics.

