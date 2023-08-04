Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:AQB)

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB – Free Report) – HC Wainwright cut their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a report released on Wednesday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.07). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for AquaBounty Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.40) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for AquaBounty Technologies’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). AquaBounty Technologies had a negative net margin of 914.89% and a negative return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.88 million.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of AquaBounty Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of AquaBounty Technologies from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ AQB opened at $0.33 on Friday. AquaBounty Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.59.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AQB. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in AquaBounty Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in AquaBounty Technologies by 554.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 125,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 106,436 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AquaBounty Technologies by 92.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 91,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 43,900 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in AquaBounty Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in AquaBounty Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing productivity in the commercial aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. It engages in genetic, genomic, and fish health and nutrition research activities. The company also operates salmon farms using proprietary technology.

