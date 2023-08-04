Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Lifted by Analyst

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.08. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CGAU. TD Securities upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.64.

Shares of Centerra Gold stock opened at $5.91 on Friday. Centerra Gold has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $7.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.04 and a 200 day moving average of $6.30.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $184.52 million during the quarter. Centerra Gold had a negative return on equity of 6.81% and a negative net margin of 34.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGAU. CM Management LLC purchased a new stake in Centerra Gold in the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,534,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 2,018,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,455,000 after buying an additional 25,100 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 69,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Centerra Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $692,000. 50.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is a positive change from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is -16.67%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

