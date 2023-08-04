Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Cut by Wedbush

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report issued on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now expects that the information technology service provider will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.02. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $4.30 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CTSH. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.06.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $70.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.20. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $51.33 and a 52-week high of $71.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,320,201 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $75,502,000 after buying an additional 537,980 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 10,567 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 614,359 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,008,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.6% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 65,660 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $4,001,000 after buying an additional 8,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert C. Walker sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $446,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,710 shares in the company, valued at $491,281.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 6,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $433,221.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at $847,927.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert C. Walker sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $446,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,281.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,251 shares of company stock valued at $2,022,847 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

