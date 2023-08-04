Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Reduced by Analyst

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Delek US in a research report issued on Thursday, August 3rd. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.95. The consensus estimate for Delek US’s current full-year earnings is $3.06 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Delek US’s FY2023 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Get Delek US alerts:

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Delek US had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 1.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DK. StockNews.com began coverage on Delek US in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Delek US from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded Delek US from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Delek US from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.55.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DK

Delek US Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DK opened at $27.67 on Friday. Delek US has a 1 year low of $19.39 and a 1 year high of $35.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delek US

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delek US during the second quarter worth $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 44.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 61.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 354.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. 98.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delek US Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in petroleum refining, and the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.