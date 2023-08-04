Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for JetBlue Airways Co. Reduced by Seaport Res Ptn (NASDAQ:JBLU)

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.45. The consensus estimate for JetBlue Airways’ current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for JetBlue Airways’ FY2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 0.27%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on JBLU. Evercore ISI downgraded JetBlue Airways from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JetBlue Airways in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JetBlue Airways presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.31.

JetBlue Airways Stock Performance

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock opened at $6.65 on Friday. JetBlue Airways has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $9.45. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 83.13 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 54.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,927,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,667,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276,381 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,148,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,400 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 9,685,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,740 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 9,608,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,262,000 after buying an additional 1,513,137 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,683,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,458,000 after buying an additional 1,330,737 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 14 Airbus A220 aircraft, 23 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 100 destinations in the 32 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Featured Stories

