Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Increased by Analyst

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley increased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 1st. B. Riley analyst K. Patel now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.07). The consensus estimate for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.30) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RIGL. StockNews.com raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.75.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

RIGL opened at $1.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.41 and a 200 day moving average of $1.45. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $2.04.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $26.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 218.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,945,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,058,000 after buying an additional 16,421,362 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 17,024,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,472,000 after buying an additional 68,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,942,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,092,000 after buying an additional 1,463,026 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,409,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,185,000 after buying an additional 77,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,723,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after buying an additional 182,062 shares in the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and providing therapies that enhance the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. The company's commercialized products include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.