Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Weyerhaeuser Boosted by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:WY)

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Weyerhaeuser in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.31. The consensus estimate for Weyerhaeuser’s current full-year earnings is $1.07 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Weyerhaeuser’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also commented on WY. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America raised Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $33.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.29. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $27.36 and a 12 month high of $37.37.

Institutional Trading of Weyerhaeuser

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 15,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 7,670 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,430,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,109,000 after purchasing an additional 13,540 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 5,476.7% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 148,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after purchasing an additional 34,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 123.6% during the first quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 155,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 86,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $53,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 160,507 shares in the company, valued at $4,815,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $163,220.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 154,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,649.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $53,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 160,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,815,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.17%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

