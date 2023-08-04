Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Winnebago Industries, Inc. Boosted by Zacks Research (NYSE:WGO)

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Winnebago Industries in a report released on Thursday, August 3rd. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.91 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.90. The consensus estimate for Winnebago Industries’ current full-year earnings is $7.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ Q1 2025 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $900.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.15 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 6.53%. Winnebago Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.13 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Winnebago Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE WGO traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.73. 37,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,013. Winnebago Industries has a 1 year low of $50.82 and a 1 year high of $70.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Winnebago Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $324,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 6,496 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $806,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,603 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,949,000 after acquiring an additional 6,655 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Donald Jeff Clark sold 294,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.89, for a total value of $20,015,940.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 468,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,840,206.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.27%.

About Winnebago Industries

(Get Free Report)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.