Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Winnebago Industries, Inc. Boosted by Zacks Research (NYSE:WGO)

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Winnebago Industries in a report released on Thursday, August 3rd. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.91 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.90. The consensus estimate for Winnebago Industries’ current full-year earnings is $7.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ Q1 2025 earnings at $2.01 EPS.
Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $900.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.15 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 6.53%. Winnebago Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.13 EPS.
NYSE WGO traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.73. 37,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,013. Winnebago Industries has a 1 year low of $50.82 and a 1 year high of $70.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.70.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $324,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 6,496 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $806,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,603 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,949,000 after acquiring an additional 6,655 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter.
In related news, insider Donald Jeff Clark sold 294,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.89, for a total value of $20,015,940.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 468,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,840,206.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.27%.
Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.
