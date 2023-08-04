Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Boosted by DA Davidson

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) – DA Davidson increased their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Costco Wholesale in a research note issued on Thursday, August 3rd. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now forecasts that the retailer will post earnings per share of $4.52 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.51. The consensus estimate for Costco Wholesale’s current full-year earnings is $14.41 per share.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The company had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. VNET Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $563.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $1.40 on Friday, hitting $556.29. 151,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,861,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $534.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $508.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $447.90 and a 12 month high of $571.16.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 33.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $220,948,000 after buying an additional 96,566 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 87.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 232 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,357. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,357. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at $12,450,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

