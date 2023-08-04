Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Increased by HC Wainwright

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) – HC Wainwright raised their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.13. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Neurocrine Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is $1.93 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ FY2026 earnings at $9.19 EPS.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $420.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.96 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 10.54%.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on NBIX. Barclays reduced their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $131.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.59.

View Our Latest Report on NBIX

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NBIX stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.65. 34,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,461. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 59.71, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.50. Neurocrine Biosciences has a twelve month low of $89.04 and a twelve month high of $129.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 195.5% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 206,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,383,000 after acquiring an additional 136,782 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 48.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 27.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 39.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 417,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,148,000 after purchasing an additional 117,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.