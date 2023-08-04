Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for V.F. Co. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:VFC)

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of V.F. in a report issued on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.46. The consensus estimate for V.F.’s current full-year earnings is $2.09 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for V.F.’s FY2025 earnings at $2.43 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The textile maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). V.F. had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 23.38%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of V.F. in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised V.F. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on V.F. from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on V.F. from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, V.F. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on V.F.

V.F. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VFC traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.76. 1,707,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,305,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.81. V.F. has a 1 year low of $16.77 and a 1 year high of $48.20. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.47, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in V.F. by 345.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 927 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in V.F. by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in V.F. by 878.9% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V.F. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.01%.

About V.F.

(Get Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.