QITMEER NETWORK Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $5.52 Million (MEER)

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 4th. QITMEER NETWORK has a total market cap of $5.52 million and $94,537.80 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QITMEER NETWORK token can now be purchased for $0.0774 or 0.00000266 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, QITMEER NETWORK has traded down 9.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About QITMEER NETWORK

QITMEER NETWORK’s launch date was September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 71,348,557 tokens. QITMEER NETWORK’s official website is www.qitmeer.io. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. QITMEER NETWORK’s official message board is qitmeer.medium.com.

QITMEER NETWORK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Qitmeer Network has a current supply of 71,348,557 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 0.07828414 USD and is down -3.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $99,534.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QITMEER NETWORK directly using US dollars.

