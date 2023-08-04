Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) PT Raised to $115.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. KGI Securities raised shares of Qorvo from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a hold rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $112.67.

Qorvo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QRVO traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $106.88. 1,132,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,266,924. Qorvo has a one year low of $75.38 and a one year high of $114.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of -628.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.13. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $632.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, SVP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,589,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 4,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $408,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,141,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,891 shares in the company, valued at $7,589,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,585 shares of company stock valued at $3,309,703 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qorvo

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QRVO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Featured Articles

