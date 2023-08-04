Qtum (QTUM) 1-Day Volume Hits $36.31 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 4th. Qtum has a total market cap of $263.44 million and $36.31 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.51 or 0.00008658 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded 2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,826.53 or 0.06288137 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00042544 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00020765 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00028998 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00013835 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000200 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004595 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000362 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.