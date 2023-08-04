QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to “Hold”

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $121.00 target price on the wireless technology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $130.00.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com lowered QUALCOMM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $143.26.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM traded up $2.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $121.50. The stock had a trading volume of 12,651,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,203,725. The firm has a market cap of $135.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55. QUALCOMM has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $152.91.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 47.05%. The company had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QUALCOMM

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

