QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Susquehanna from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of QUALCOMM from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $143.26.

Shares of QCOM traded up $2.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $121.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,651,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,203,725. QUALCOMM has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $152.91. The stock has a market cap of $135.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 47.05% and a net margin of 22.33%. The business had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. On average, analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.88%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

