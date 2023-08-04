QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target Raised to $129.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $129.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. HSBC reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $143.26.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 2.4 %

QUALCOMM stock traded up $2.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $121.50. 12,651,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,203,725. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.48. The company has a market capitalization of $135.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55. QUALCOMM has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $152.91.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 47.05% and a net margin of 22.33%. On average, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QUALCOMM

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 71.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

