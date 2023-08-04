Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $130.00 to $160.00. The stock had previously closed at $138.04, but opened at $154.85. Qualys shares last traded at $138.25, with a volume of 72,712 shares.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on QLYS. Piper Sandler cut Qualys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Qualys from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research lowered Qualys from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 8th. William Blair started coverage on Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Qualys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.60.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Qualys by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 838,727 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,130,000 after acquiring an additional 15,531 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 38,372 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,306,000 after buying an additional 5,662 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter worth $316,000. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter worth $537,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.
Qualys Trading Up 0.4 %
The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 48.04 and a beta of 0.63.
Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $130.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.60 million. Qualys had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 34.13%. On average, analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.
Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.
