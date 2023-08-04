Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday.

Quanex Building Products Stock Performance

Quanex Building Products stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,617. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.77. The company has a market capitalization of $918.98 million, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.22. Quanex Building Products has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $28.43.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 2nd. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.25. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $273.54 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS.

Quanex Building Products Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Quanex Building Products

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

In other Quanex Building Products news, Director William C. Griffiths sold 16,071 shares of Quanex Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total value of $451,434.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 167,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,697,659.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director William C. Griffiths sold 26,607 shares of Quanex Building Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $713,333.67. Following the sale, the director now owns 224,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,013,697.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Griffiths sold 16,071 shares of Quanex Building Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total transaction of $451,434.39. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 167,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,697,659.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,784 shares of company stock valued at $1,466,867. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quanex Building Products

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NX. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Quanex Building Products by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Quanex Building Products by 139.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Quanex Building Products by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Quanex Building Products by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

Featured Articles

