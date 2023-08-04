QUASA Price Tops $0.0014 on Major Exchanges (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One QUASA token can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, QUASA has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. QUASA has a market capitalization of $1.42 million and approximately $345.43 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004131 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00019725 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00017440 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000099 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00014222 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,077.98 or 1.00023944 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00147157 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $444.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

