Quest Diagnostics’ (DGX) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $145.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $166.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $149.90.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $135.65. 731,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,126. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.57. Quest Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $120.40 and a fifty-two week high of $158.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.95.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.34%.

Institutional Trading of Quest Diagnostics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,014,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,917,961,000 after purchasing an additional 636,301 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 14,887.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,331,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302,510 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,258,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $509,754,000 after buying an additional 34,947 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,728,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $386,073,000 after buying an additional 1,046,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 46,022.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,914,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $270,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

