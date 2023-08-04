R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Barclays

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the healthcare provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RCM. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. TheStreet raised shares of R1 RCM from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

R1 RCM Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ RCM traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,977,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,626,205. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. R1 RCM has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $27.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, President John M. Sparby sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $327,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 243,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,989,009.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total value of $286,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 124,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,088,277.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President John M. Sparby sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $327,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 243,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,989,009.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $813,760 over the last quarter. 37.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCM. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in R1 RCM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,972 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,159 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,120 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and physician groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.