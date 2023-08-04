RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

RDNT stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.20. 426,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,928. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.33 and a beta of 1.68. RadNet has a 52-week low of $12.03 and a 52-week high of $35.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $390.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.34 million. RadNet had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. RadNet’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RadNet will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Christine Nayoma Gordon sold 4,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $138,412.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,385 shares in the company, valued at $379,330.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 20,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $622,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 303,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,441,418.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Christine Nayoma Gordon sold 4,884 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $138,412.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,385 shares in the company, valued at $379,330.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,884 shares of company stock worth $1,373,113. Insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in RadNet by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in RadNet by 48.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in RadNet by 180.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in RadNet in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in RadNet by 15.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. 69.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

