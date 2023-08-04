Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Separately, Barclays lowered their price target on Radware from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

RDWR stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.05. 368,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,539. Radware has a 12-month low of $14.96 and a 12-month high of $24.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $747.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.36 and a beta of 0.93.

Radware ( NASDAQ:RDWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Radware had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $65.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Radware’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Radware will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in Radware by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,044,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $79,883,000 after purchasing an additional 151,719 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Radware by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,840,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,958,000 after purchasing an additional 408,661 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Radware by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,570,026 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,758,000 after purchasing an additional 25,344 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Radware by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,291,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,252,000 after purchasing an additional 269,436 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Radware by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,068,839 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,141,000 after purchasing an additional 74,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.09% of the company’s stock.

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in cloud, on-premise, and software defined data centers worldwide. It offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device that protects the data center and application infrastructure; Radware Kubernetes, a Web Application Firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

