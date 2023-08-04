Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Price Target Increased to $169.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Free Report) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $168.00 to $169.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

RL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $119.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $134.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Ralph Lauren from a b+ rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Ralph Lauren to a positive rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $131.15.

Shares of RL opened at $132.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.62. Ralph Lauren has a 12-month low of $82.23 and a 12-month high of $132.77.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 39.53%.

In related news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 9,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,159,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,132,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 39.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 4.8% in the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 280.3% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 113,903 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,044,000 after acquiring an additional 177,064 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 20.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 9.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 389,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,061,000 after acquiring an additional 32,370 shares during the period. Finally, Southern Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the second quarter worth approximately $240,000. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

