Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) Price Target Raised to $9.00 at Craig Hallum

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Free Report) had its price target upped by Craig Hallum from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Ranpak from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Ranpak Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of PACK traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.68. 1,077,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,843. The firm has a market cap of $550.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.10. Ranpak has a 12-month low of $2.66 and a 12-month high of $8.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ranpak ( NYSE:PACK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $81.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.50 million. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 12.21% and a negative return on equity of 6.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

In other Ranpak news, Director Alicia M. Tranen acquired 36,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.91 per share, with a total value of $106,215.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ranpak news, Director Alicia M. Tranen acquired 36,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.91 per share, with a total value of $106,215.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Salil Seshadri acquired 94,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $398,475.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 463,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,946,939.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 192,435 shares of company stock worth $682,985. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ranpak

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PACK. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 81.8% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Ranpak by 107.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Ranpak by 202.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ranpak in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Ranpak in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

About Ranpak

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides product protection solutions and end-of-line automation solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands, as well as cold chain products, which are used to provide insulation for goods.

