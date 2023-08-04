Raymond James Boosts Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target to $46.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

WDC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on Western Digital from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised Western Digital to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Western Digital from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Western Digital from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Western Digital from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.16.

NASDAQ WDC opened at $43.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Western Digital has a 1-year low of $29.73 and a 1-year high of $50.95.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Western Digital will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Western Digital by 292.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,302 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 22,573 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 1,535.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 7.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,869 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 1.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 197,219 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $10,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. 83.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

