RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd.

RB Global has raised its dividend by an average of 11.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. RB Global has a payout ratio of 37.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect RB Global to earn $2.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.0%.

RB Global Trading Down 5.9 %

NYSE RBA traded down $3.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,976,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,252,346. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 60.47, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.34. RB Global has a twelve month low of $48.72 and a twelve month high of $72.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.74). RB Global had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $512.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.18 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RB Global will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RBA. StockNews.com raised shares of RB Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of RB Global from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. OTR Global upgraded shares of RB Global to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of RB Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded shares of RB Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Adam Dewitt acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.40 per share, with a total value of $104,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ann Fandozzi purchased 18,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.06 per share, with a total value of $1,001,299.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,303,774.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Adam Dewitt purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.40 per share, with a total value of $104,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 21,993 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,754 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RB Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBA. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of RB Global in the first quarter worth $587,759,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of RB Global by 134.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of RB Global by 41.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RB Global in the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of RB Global in the first quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

RB Global Company Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Further Reading

