RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) Chairman Sells $303,131.49 in Stock

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Free Report) Chairman Bradley Vizi sold 15,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $303,131.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,017,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Bradley Vizi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 28th, Bradley Vizi sold 21,350 shares of RCM Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $427,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 18th, Bradley Vizi sold 13,501 shares of RCM Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $270,155.01.

RCM Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RCMT opened at $20.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. RCM Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.11 and a 52 week high of $20.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RCM Technologies

RCM Technologies ( NASDAQ:RCMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $67.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 million. RCM Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 53.53%. On average, equities analysts predict that RCM Technologies, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RCM Technologies by 32.7% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $643,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $473,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of RCM Technologies by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RCMT shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of RCM Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RCM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 28th.

RCM Technologies Company Profile

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

