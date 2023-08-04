RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) Chairman Sells $427,000.00 in Stock

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Free Report) Chairman Bradley Vizi sold 21,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $427,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,715,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,302,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Bradley Vizi also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 31st, Bradley Vizi sold 15,149 shares of RCM Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $303,131.49.
- On Tuesday, July 18th, Bradley Vizi sold 13,501 shares of RCM Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $270,155.01.
RCM Technologies Trading Up 1.6 %
RCM Technologies stock opened at $20.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.31 million, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.82. RCM Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.11 and a 52 week high of $20.60.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On RCM Technologies
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in RCM Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in RCM Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 35.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently commented on RCMT. B. Riley lifted their price objective on RCM Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded RCM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 28th.
RCM Technologies Company Profile
RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.
