Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) Price Target Increased to C$6.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF – Free Report) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Several other research firms have also commented on RLLMF. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$6.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Monday, July 24th.
Real Matters Stock Performance
Real Matters Company Profile
Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.
