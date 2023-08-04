Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at Stephens

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Stephens from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Red River Bancshares Trading Down 0.9 %

RRBI stock opened at $49.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $355.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.57. Red River Bancshares has a 12 month low of $43.50 and a 12 month high of $60.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.34.

Red River Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Red River Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.90%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Red River Bancshares

In other news, insider Tammi R. Salazar sold 542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $29,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,082. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Tammi R. Salazar sold 542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $29,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,082. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Bryon C. Salazar sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $25,584.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,507 shares of company stock valued at $185,089 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRBI. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Red River Bancshares by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Red River Bancshares by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Red River Bancshares by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.86% of the company’s stock.

About Red River Bancshares

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. The company provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; tax-exempt loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit.

