Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $275.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.70 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 387.26% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.73) EPS. Redfin updated its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

RDFN traded down $3.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,744,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,732,588. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.80. Redfin has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $17.68.

RDFN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Compass Point raised Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Redfin from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Redfin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.48.

In other Redfin news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 174,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $1,630,651.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 261,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,441,485.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDFN. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Redfin by 477.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,943,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,800 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Redfin in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,832,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Redfin by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,106,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,464,000 after buying an additional 413,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Redfin by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,357,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,361,000 after acquiring an additional 369,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Redfin by 365.5% in the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 378,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 296,950 shares during the period. 78.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

