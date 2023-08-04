Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Shares Gap Down to $14.35

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.35, but opened at $12.62. Redfin shares last traded at $11.54, with a volume of 1,914,259 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RDFN shares. Compass Point upgraded Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Redfin from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. DA Davidson lowered Redfin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Redfin from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.48.

Redfin Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.94, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.80.

Insider Activity at Redfin

Redfin ( NASDAQ:RDFN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 387.26% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $275.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.73) EPS. Redfin’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Redfin Co. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 174,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $1,630,651.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,441,485.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Redfin by 3,238.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Redfin in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Redfin in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Redfin in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Redfin in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 78.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

