Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $193.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RRX shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Regal Rexnord stock opened at $160.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.47. Regal Rexnord has a 52-week low of $111.84 and a 52-week high of $166.00.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.63%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 139.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 115.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Regal Rexnord by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

