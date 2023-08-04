Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.51 EPS

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.51), Yahoo Finance reports. Regency Centers had a net margin of 31.08% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $314.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Regency Centers updated its FY23 guidance to $4.11-4.15 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $4.11-$4.15 EPS.

Regency Centers Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:REG traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,430,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,150. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.27. Regency Centers has a 1 year low of $51.97 and a 1 year high of $68.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regency Centers

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Regency Centers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Regency Centers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on REG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.25.

Regency Centers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.